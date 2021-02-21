National Bank Financial Increases Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.50

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.83.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders have bought a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350 in the last 90 days.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.