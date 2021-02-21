National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

SMDV stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.