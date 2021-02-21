National Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,062 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M opened at $14.97 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.