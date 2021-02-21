National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 762,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS opened at $8.55 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.