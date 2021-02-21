National Asset Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,690,000 after acquiring an additional 320,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 403.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 90,792.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 229,704 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $234.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.67. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

