National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,569 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.15 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

