National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boxlight were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope purchased 40,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900. Company insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

