MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.58 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 9.28 ($0.12), with a volume of 330,062 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.54.

About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

