Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.28

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 4727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Myriad Genetics news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

