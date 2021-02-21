Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 288,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,766 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 106,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $162.98 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $429.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

