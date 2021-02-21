Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.77

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $7.96. Mullen Group shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 2,020 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLLGF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.25 to $12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

