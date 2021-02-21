MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 2,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 212,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

