Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $23.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

MPLX opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 86,720 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

