Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

