Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OUKPY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.