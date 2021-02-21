Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,013 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.49% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $80,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total transaction of $4,281,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 340,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,694,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,466 shares of company stock worth $96,455,299. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $393.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 119.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

