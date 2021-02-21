Mondrian Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.