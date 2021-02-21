Mondrian Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.7% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 840,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,599,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $111.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

