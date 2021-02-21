Molecular Future (MOF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.79 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Molecular Future has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Molecular Future token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Molecular Future has a total market cap of $18.30 million and $2.79 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 tokens. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

Molecular Future Token Trading

Molecular Future can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

