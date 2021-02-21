Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.36. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

