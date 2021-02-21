Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MWK. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of MWK opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $949.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

