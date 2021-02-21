Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 314,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 120,193 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

