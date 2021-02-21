Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Sells $1,674,820.00 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTX opened at $70.65 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

