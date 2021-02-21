Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report $421.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.60 million and the highest is $429.20 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $417.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $2,185,646. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 30,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.65. 138,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,785. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

