Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) (LON:MAFL) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) (LON:MAFL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 10.65 ($0.14). Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) shares last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.14), with a volume of 610,669 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a current ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL.L) Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

