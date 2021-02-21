Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.80

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.80 and last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 156896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

