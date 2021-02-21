Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.38 Million

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $423.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $418.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,234,000 after buying an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 184,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,769,000 after purchasing an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.57. The stock had a trading volume of 444,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,600. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

