MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $112.72. Approximately 298,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 406,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35.

