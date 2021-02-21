Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

MCHP opened at $162.35 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.