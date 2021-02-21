MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $48,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MetLife by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

