Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Director Sells $3,224,000.00 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

