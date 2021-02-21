Mercury Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $18,301.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.78 or 0.00462076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00091152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00064691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.20 or 0.00397748 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026643 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

