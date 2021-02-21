Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Mercury General by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

