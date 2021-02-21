Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $16.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mercer International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.