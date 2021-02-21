Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00791858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00057496 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.65 or 0.04673405 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.