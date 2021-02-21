MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital started coverage on MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.51.

Shares of MEG opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$7.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

