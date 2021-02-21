Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

