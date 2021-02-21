Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,300 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,054,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 843,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 64,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.12 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

