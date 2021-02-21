Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

