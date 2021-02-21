Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $268,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

