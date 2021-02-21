Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

