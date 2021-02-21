McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,303. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

