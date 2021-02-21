McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $212.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

