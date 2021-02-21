Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Maximus posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

