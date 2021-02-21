Maxim Shishin Sells 2,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $212,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $104.09 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorVel by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

