MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MCFT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $520.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

