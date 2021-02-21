Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 577,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

