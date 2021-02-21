Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,553 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

