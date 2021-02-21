Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.70

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 2438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,155,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,654,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $95,799,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

