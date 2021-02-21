Marathon Capital Management Sells 2,500 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $367.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $8.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Aqua Metals Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.